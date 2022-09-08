International Public Partnerships Limited (LON:INPP) Announces Dividend of GBX 3.87

International Public Partnerships Limited (LON:INPP – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.87 ($0.05) per share on Friday, November 18th. This represents a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This is a positive change from International Public Partnerships’s previous dividend of $3.77. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

International Public Partnerships Stock Performance

Shares of INPP stock opened at GBX 164.80 ($1.99) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £3.15 billion and a PE ratio of 2,042.29. International Public Partnerships has a 12 month low of GBX 150.80 ($1.82) and a 12 month high of GBX 175.20 ($2.12). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 164.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 165.27. The company has a quick ratio of 10.71, a current ratio of 10.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18.

Get International Public Partnerships alerts:

International Public Partnerships Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

International Public Partnerships Limited specializes in investments in broader infrastructure sector with a focus on public or social infrastructure. The fund seeks acquisition opportunities that may be single assets, portfolios, shares in companies, or interest in partnerships. It also seeks to invest in private finance initiative and public private partnerships procurement model for public infrastructure in developed countries.

Receive News & Ratings for International Public Partnerships Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Public Partnerships and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.