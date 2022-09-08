International Public Partnerships Limited (LON:INPP) Announces Dividend of GBX 3.87

International Public Partnerships Limited (LON:INPP – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.87 ($0.05) per share on Friday, November 18th. This represents a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This is a positive change from International Public Partnerships’s previous dividend of $3.77. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
International Public Partnerships Stock Performance
Shares of INPP stock opened at GBX 164.80 ($1.99) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £3.15 billion and a PE ratio of 2,042.29. International Public Partnerships has a 12 month low of GBX 150.80 ($1.82) and a 12 month high of GBX 175.20 ($2.12). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 164.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 165.27. The company has a quick ratio of 10.71, a current ratio of 10.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18.
International Public Partnerships Company Profile
