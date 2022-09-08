Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.14-$1.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.47 billion-$2.51 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.54 billion. Intuit also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $13.59-$13.89 EPS.

Intuit Price Performance

INTU traded up $3.75 during trading on Thursday, reaching $439.04. 1,131,045 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,838,944. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.39. Intuit has a 12-month low of $339.36 and a 12-month high of $716.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $435.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $432.77. The company has a market cap of $123.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.03, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.19.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.12. Intuit had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 16.47%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intuit will post 8.88 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.52%.

Several research firms have commented on INTU. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $720.00 to $550.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $635.00 to $550.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Intuit from $476.00 to $516.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $570.61.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.09, for a total transaction of $494,898.39. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,003 shares in the company, valued at $463,476.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total value of $10,306,422.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,208 shares in the company, valued at $27,888,947.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.09, for a total value of $494,898.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $463,476.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,902 shares of company stock worth $16,251,640. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intuit

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $866,000. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the first quarter worth about $765,000. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA raised its position in shares of Intuit by 2.3% in the first quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 1,548 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 12.3% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 5.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

