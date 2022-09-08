Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PUI) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PUI – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $36.38 and last traded at $36.46. Approximately 22,660 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 17,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.68.

Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF Stock Up 2.6 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.96 and a 200 day moving average of $35.70.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.