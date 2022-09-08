Invesco Dynamic Market ETF (NYSEARCA:PWC) Trading Up 0.6%

Invesco Dynamic Market ETF (NYSEARCA:PWC – Get Rating) shares were up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $104.36 and last traded at $104.36. Approximately 49 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 832 shares. The stock had previously closed at $103.75.

Invesco Dynamic Market ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $102.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.10.

Get Invesco Dynamic Market ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Dynamic Market ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PWC. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $247,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Market ETF by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Market ETF by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 9,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Invesco Dynamic Market ETF by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 2,711 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Dynamic Market ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Market Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Market Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Underlying Intellidex selection methodology seeks to identify and select companies from the U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.