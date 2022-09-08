Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:IMFL) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:IMFL – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $19.29 and last traded at $19.29. 2,071 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $19.32.

Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the second quarter worth $326,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 430.2% during the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 51,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 41,994 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 53,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ERn Financial LLC lifted its stake in Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 27.6% during the first quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 105,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 22,801 shares during the last quarter.

