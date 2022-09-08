Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFS) Shares Purchased by ERn Financial LLC

ERn Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFS – Get Rating) by 65.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,777 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,611 shares during the period. ERn Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,214,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 52,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 15,331 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 122.9% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 178,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,931,000 after purchasing an additional 98,326 shares during the last quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,486,000. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $286,000.

Shares of OMFS traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $34.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,947 shares. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.15 and a 200-day moving average of $36.44.

