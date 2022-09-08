Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:PSCU) Shares Down 0.7%

Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:PSCU – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $57.12 and last traded at $57.12. Approximately 220 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 1,448 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.54.
Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.62.
