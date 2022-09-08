Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Investcorp Credit Management BDC had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 10.59%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:ICMB opened at $4.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 1.89. Investcorp Credit Management BDC has a 1-year low of $3.70 and a 1-year high of $5.89. The company has a current ratio of 6.75, a quick ratio of 6.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Investcorp Credit Management BDC stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB – Get Rating) by 601.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,471 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,581 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.63% of Investcorp Credit Management BDC worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 37.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Investcorp Credit Management BDC Company Profile

Separately, TheStreet lowered Investcorp Credit Management BDC from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, acquisitions, market/product expansion, organic growth, refinancings and recapitalization investments. It also selectively invests in mezzanine loans/structured equity and in the equity of portfolio companies through warrants and other instruments, in most cases taking such upside participation interests as part of a broader investment relationship.

