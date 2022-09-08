Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Investcorp Credit Management BDC had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 10.59%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS.
Investcorp Credit Management BDC Stock Up 0.4 %
ICMB opened at $4.50 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.76. Investcorp Credit Management BDC has a 52 week low of $3.70 and a 52 week high of $5.89. The stock has a market cap of $64.76 million, a PE ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 6.75, a current ratio of 6.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.
Investcorp Credit Management BDC Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.33%. Investcorp Credit Management BDC’s payout ratio is currently 333.33%.
Institutional Trading of Investcorp Credit Management BDC
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, TheStreet downgraded Investcorp Credit Management BDC from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.
About Investcorp Credit Management BDC
Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, acquisitions, market/product expansion, organic growth, refinancings and recapitalization investments. It also selectively invests in mezzanine loans/structured equity and in the equity of portfolio companies through warrants and other instruments, in most cases taking such upside participation interests as part of a broader investment relationship.
