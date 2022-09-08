Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Investcorp Credit Management BDC had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 10.59%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC Stock Up 0.4 %

ICMB opened at $4.50 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.76. Investcorp Credit Management BDC has a 52 week low of $3.70 and a 52 week high of $5.89. The stock has a market cap of $64.76 million, a PE ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 6.75, a current ratio of 6.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.33%. Investcorp Credit Management BDC’s payout ratio is currently 333.33%.

Institutional Trading of Investcorp Credit Management BDC

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Investcorp Credit Management BDC stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ICMB Get Rating ) by 601.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,471 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,581 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.63% of Investcorp Credit Management BDC worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 37.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Investcorp Credit Management BDC from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

About Investcorp Credit Management BDC

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, acquisitions, market/product expansion, organic growth, refinancings and recapitalization investments. It also selectively invests in mezzanine loans/structured equity and in the equity of portfolio companies through warrants and other instruments, in most cases taking such upside participation interests as part of a broader investment relationship.

