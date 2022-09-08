Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN)

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 141,818 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 142% compared to the typical daily volume of 58,551 call options.

Insider Activity

In other Devon Energy news, Director Ann G. Fox sold 2,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total transaction of $151,080.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,887,311.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Devon Energy news, Director Ann G. Fox sold 2,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total transaction of $151,080.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,887,311.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total transaction of $242,956.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 270,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,472,904.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 274.4% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 498 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 202.8% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 539 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Devon Energy Stock Up 0.7 %

DVN stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $68.86. The stock had a trading volume of 644,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,048,394. Devon Energy has a one year low of $27.40 and a one year high of $79.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.47. The company has a market capitalization of $45.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 2.47.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The energy company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.21. Devon Energy had a net margin of 30.65% and a return on equity of 48.58%. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 132.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Devon Energy will post 9.25 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.00%. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 64.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Barclays set a $89.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.53.

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

