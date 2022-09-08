IOI Token Trading Down 10.8% Over Last Week (IOI)

IOI Token (IOI) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. IOI Token has a market capitalization of $1.36 million and $670,315.00 worth of IOI Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, IOI Token has traded down 10.8% against the dollar. One IOI Token coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000785 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005209 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,202.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004338 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005356 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005209 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00038282 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.90 or 0.00134884 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022915 BTC.

IOI Token Coin Profile

IOI Token (CRYPTO:IOI) is a coin. It was first traded on March 5th, 2021. IOI Token’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,014,158 coins. IOI Token’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling IOI Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOI Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOI Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IOI Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

