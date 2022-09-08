IoTeX Trading Down 5.2% Over Last Week (IOTX)

IoTeX (IOTX) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. One IoTeX coin can currently be bought for about $0.0281 or 0.00000146 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, IoTeX has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar. IoTeX has a total market cap of $268.56 million and $8.64 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About IoTeX

IoTeX is a Roll-DPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,626,124,332 coins and its circulating supply is 9,540,779,324 coins. The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for IoTeX is medium.com/@iotex. IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. IoTeX’s official website is iotex.io.

Buying and Selling IoTeX

According to CryptoCompare, “IoTeX Network is a decentralized platform of privacy-centric blockchain for various vendors to build dApps for IoT. IOTX is an ERC20 token that serves as the network 'fuel'. It is required to use certain designed functions on the IoTeX Network such as executing transactions and running the distributed applications on the IoTeX Network. “

