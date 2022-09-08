iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Shares Gap Down to $3.43

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.43, but opened at $3.32. iQIYI shares last traded at $3.34, with a volume of 59,571 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on iQIYI in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upgraded iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.80 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Citigroup upgraded iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $4.50 to $5.60 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Macquarie began coverage on iQIYI in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $2.80 price objective on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on iQIYI from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.31.

Get iQIYI alerts:

iQIYI Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iQIYI

iQIYI ( NASDAQ:IQ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.22). iQIYI had a negative return on equity of 48.03% and a negative net margin of 12.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that iQIYI, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IQ. Boyu Capital Investment Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iQIYI in the 4th quarter worth about $4,955,000. One Fin Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of iQIYI in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,645,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of iQIYI by 1,501.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,162,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,420,000 after buying an additional 2,964,830 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of iQIYI by 33.2% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,965,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,055,000 after buying an additional 2,731,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of iQIYI by 109,140.2% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,375,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,979,000 after buying an additional 2,373,800 shares in the last quarter. 44.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About iQIYI

(Get Rating)

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iQIYI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iQIYI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.