iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Sold by Spreng Capital Management Inc.

Spreng Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,342,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,911,197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,945,576 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,785,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,225,000 after purchasing an additional 272,443 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 4,143,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,319,000 after purchasing an additional 195,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,700,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,001,000 after purchasing an additional 89,839 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,365,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,347,000 after purchasing an additional 91,176 shares during the period.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ SHY traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $82.18. The company had a trading volume of 13,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,923,638. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.05. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $81.94 and a 12-month high of $86.25.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%.

