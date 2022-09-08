iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) is Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,235,089 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,785 shares during the period. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF comprises 15.6% of Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.63% of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $67,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IGIB. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 36,422,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861,407 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 996,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,700,000 after acquiring an additional 83,807 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co increased its position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 771,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,339,000 after acquiring an additional 24,009 shares during the last quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co grew its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 130.3% in the first quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co now owns 751,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,216,000 after purchasing an additional 425,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $42,898,000.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IGIB traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.69. 38,067 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,877,498. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.70. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.85 and a twelve month high of $60.95.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.129 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. This is a boost from iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

