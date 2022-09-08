iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Stock Holdings Increased by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,671 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,174 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $3,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,478,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,641,000 after acquiring an additional 449,062 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,377,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,055,000 after acquiring an additional 30,649 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,067,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,465,000 after acquiring an additional 88,602 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 16.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,944,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,919,000 after acquiring an additional 966,353 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,334,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,350,000 after acquiring an additional 181,302 shares during the period.

DGRO traded up $0.31 on Thursday, reaching $49.61. 40,003 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,202,677. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.64. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $45.52 and a 52-week high of $56.42.

