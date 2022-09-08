iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) is Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 216,909 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,687 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 3.5% of Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $15,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Latitude Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.1% in the first quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 8,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $752,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 309,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,489,000 after purchasing an additional 14,190 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 1,127,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,405,000 after purchasing an additional 61,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 110,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded up $0.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $57.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,937,220 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.56.

