iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC) Shares Acquired by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC – Get Rating) by 56.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 263,573 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,104 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC. owned about 1.57% of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF worth $16,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IPAC. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 246.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 401,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,646,000 after acquiring an additional 285,541 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,029,000 after buying an additional 10,103 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 171.1% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 12,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the fourth quarter worth $287,000.

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IPAC traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $51.43. 1,194 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,056. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.35 and its 200-day moving average is $55.99. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a 1 year low of $50.36 and a 1 year high of $70.41.

