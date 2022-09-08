iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) is Alerus Financial NA’s 3rd Largest Position

Alerus Financial NA increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 669,698 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,302 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 6.1% of Alerus Financial NA’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Alerus Financial NA owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $71,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,678,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,464,000 after buying an additional 1,731,859 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 35,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,065,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,835,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 78.4% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,118.1% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 56,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,360,000 after purchasing an additional 51,846 shares in the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $100.07. The company had a trading volume of 41,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,961,434. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $102.19 and its 200-day moving average is $103.74. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.86 and a fifty-two week high of $116.38.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.