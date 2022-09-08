iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Stock Position Lessened by MMA Asset Management LLC

MMA Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 743 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of MMA Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. MMA Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.1% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 26,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,275,000 after purchasing an additional 6,665 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,127,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $590,646,000 after buying an additional 32,005 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 85.7% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after buying an additional 5,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 66.6% during the first quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of IWF stock opened at $234.60 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $244.70. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $207.97 and a fifty-two week high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

