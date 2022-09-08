iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Purchased by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for 2.0% of Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $7,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000.

IWM traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $181.23. 376,971 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,772,744. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.98. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $162.78 and a fifty-two week high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

