iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Sold by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,726 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $3,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 571.4% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $143.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,619,467. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $146.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.15. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $133.55 and a twelve month high of $178.19.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

