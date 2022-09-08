iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Purchased by MMA Asset Management LLC

MMA Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,592 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. MMA Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter worth $35,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter worth $40,000.

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $240.89 on Thursday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $218.00 and a 1 year high of $292.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $243.64 and a 200-day moving average of $249.40.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

