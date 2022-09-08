iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) is MMA Asset Management LLC’s Largest Position

MMA Asset Management LLC reduced its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 986 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up about 10.6% of MMA Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. MMA Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $13,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,424,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,180,474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025,177 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,485,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,096,000 after purchasing an additional 212,277 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,725,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,931,000 after purchasing an additional 140,377 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 13.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,230,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,800,000 after purchasing an additional 143,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,006,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,726,000 after purchasing an additional 6,680 shares during the last quarter.

IVE opened at $141.61 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $132.18 and a fifty-two week high of $160.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $143.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.08.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

