iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Shares Sold by Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC

Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 895 shares during the period. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IJK. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 72.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 22,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 9,495 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,804,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. CFO4Life Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $252,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $69.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,539. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $61.44 and a 12 month high of $88.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.29.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

