J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $197.60

J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 197.60 ($2.39) and last traded at GBX 198.30 ($2.40), with a volume of 7272086 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 207 ($2.50).

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.62) target price on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered J Sainsbury to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 300 ($3.62) to GBX 210 ($2.54) in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on J Sainsbury from GBX 285 ($3.44) to GBX 230 ($2.78) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 258 ($3.12).

The firm has a market cap of £4.66 billion and a PE ratio of 713.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.02, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 214.30 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 230.90.

In other J Sainsbury news, insider Jo Bertram bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 209 ($2.53) per share, with a total value of £16,720 ($20,203.00).

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail – Food, Retail – General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

