Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Trading Down 7.8%

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)'s share price traded down 7.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company traded as low as $74.43 and last traded at $74.49. 19,965 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 548,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.76.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $108.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Jack in the Box currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.93.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.46.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $398.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $397.37 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 8.10% and a negative return on equity of 17.06%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.51%.

In other news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.42, for a total transaction of $42,663.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,778 shares in the company, valued at $2,111,792.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JACK. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Jack in the Box in the first quarter valued at about $98,706,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 36.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,284,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $306,789,000 after acquiring an additional 874,419 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 6,023.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 556,958 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $52,025,000 after acquiring an additional 547,862 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Jack in the Box in the fourth quarter worth about $47,866,000. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 102.6% in the first quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 667,623 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $62,363,000 after acquiring an additional 338,068 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 23, 2021, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

