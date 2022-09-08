John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.70-$4.05 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.13 billion-$2.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.14 billion.

John Wiley & Sons Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WLY opened at $41.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.30. John Wiley & Sons has a 1-year low of $39.43 and a 1-year high of $58.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 0.84.

Get John Wiley & Sons alerts:

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 15th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $545.65 million during the quarter. John Wiley & Sons had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 7.12%. Analysts anticipate that John Wiley & Sons will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

John Wiley & Sons Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were given a $0.347 dividend. This is a boost from John Wiley & Sons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.05%.

Separately, CJS Securities upgraded John Wiley & Sons from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Danielle Mcmahan sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total value of $147,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,199 shares in the company, valued at $146,962.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

John Wiley & Sons Company Profile

(Get Rating)

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research Publishing & Platforms, Academic & Professional Learning, and Education Services. The Research Publishing & Platforms segment offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for John Wiley & Sons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wiley & Sons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.