Jupiter (JUP) Price Tops $0.0089

Jupiter (JUP) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 8th. Jupiter has a total market capitalization of $8.91 million and $920,870.00 worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jupiter coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0089 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Jupiter has traded up 5.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005088 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005088 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00038157 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004330 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005090 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,567.71 or 0.99556588 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002602 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00038821 BTC.

Jupiter Coin Profile

Jupiter (CRYPTO:JUP) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,934,272 coins. Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech. The official message board for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info.

Buying and Selling Jupiter

According to CryptoCompare, “The Jupiter Project aims to make blockchain accessible and safe for everyone. Jupiter’s military-grade encryption helps ensure that user data is private and secure. Through our elite encryption capabilities, Jupiter can power secure dApps on public and private networks based on our client’s wishes.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jupiter should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jupiter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

