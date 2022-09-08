Jupiter Neurosciences, Inc. Prices IPO at $5.00-$7.00 Per Share (JUNS)

Jupiter Neurosciences, Inc. (JUNS) is planning to raise $15 million in an initial public offering (IPO) on the week of September 12th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will issue 2,500,000 shares at $5.00-$7.00 per share.

Spartan Capital acted as the underwriter for the IPO.

Jupiter Neurosciences, Inc. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “(Note: On Aug. 16, 2022, Jupiter Neurosciences changed underwriters – to Spartan Capital as the sole book-runner – and revamped its IPO to a stock-only deal, dropping the warrants. The new terms: 2.5 million shares at $5.00 to $7.00 to raise $15.0 million, with the proposed stock symbol “JUNS” on the NASDAQ. On Aug. 26, 2022, Jupiter Neurosciences updated its S-1/A filing. **A 1-for-2 reverse stock split was effective Jan. 25, 2022; all share and per-share information in the prospectus have been adjusted to account for that event. For more details on this deal’s filings, please see “Background” note at the end of this company’s IPO Profile.) Jupiter Neurosciences, Inc. is a clinical stage research and development pharmaceutical company that has developed a unique resveratrol platform product primarily targeting treatment of neuro-inflammation. The product candidate, called JOTROL™, has many potential indications of use for rare diseases, which we primarily are targeting Mucopolysaccharidoses Type 1, Friedreich’s Ataxia, and MELAS and with ALS in an earlier development stage. In the larger disease areas, we are primarily targeting Mild Cognitive Impairment/early Alzheimer’s disease with an early development program in TBI (traumatic brain injury)/concussions. In 2020, we received approval for full funding, $1.76 million, for our Phase I study from the National Institute on Aging (“NIA”). We plan to continue pursuing grant funding opportunities in all areas where they are available, such as Phase II and Phase III trials in Alzheimer’s disease as well as any funding available for our rare disease projects. In the NIA scientific review summary statement of our Phase I study application, it is stated that NIA is looking forward to a Phase II study with an enhanced resveratrol product, based on the earlier study results from the well published Turner et al. Alzheimer’s study. We recently submitted a grant application to NIA for full funding, including corporate overhead for a total of $18.3 million, for the duration of the study, of a Phase II trial in Mild Cognitive Impairment (MCI) and early Alzheimer’s disease. There is however no guarantee that this and future grant applications will be successful and therefore the rejection of our future grant application may significantly delay the Company’s plans in connection with MCI and Alzheimer’s and may have a significant impact on the Company’s financial performance. Further, the Company may never receive any future grants or costs savings. (Background: This IPO’s previous joint book-runners were Roth Capital and Dawson James Securities. Jupiter Neurosciences, Inc., revived its IPO – postponed on Thursday (Feb. 10, 2022) due to market conditions – in an S-1/A filing dated April 26, 2022; the unit deal was tentatively scheduled for pricing after the close on Feb. 10. Previously: Jupiter Neurosciences cut the size of its unit IPO to 2.2 million units, down from 3.33 million units, and increased the price range to $6 to $8, up from $5 to $7, in an S-1/A filing dated Jan. 26, 2022. Each unit consisted of one share of common stock and one warrant to buy one share of common stock. The proposed symbols are: “JUNS” for the stock and “JUNSW” for the warrants – NASDAQ listing.) “.

Jupiter Neurosciences, Inc. was founded in 2016 and has 5 employees. The company is located at Jupiter Neurosciences, Inc. 1001 North US HWY 1, Suite 504 Jupiter, Florida 33477 and can be reached via phone at (561) 406-6154 or on the web at http://www.jupiterneurosciences.com/.

