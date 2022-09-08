Katoro Gold (LON:KAT) Trading 18.2% Higher

Katoro Gold plc (LON:KAT – Get Rating) shares traded up 18.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.33 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.33 ($0.00). 8,965,926 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 273% from the average session volume of 2,401,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.28 ($0.00).

The firm has a market cap of £1.50 million and a P/E ratio of -1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.52.

Katoro Gold plc operates as a gold and nickel exploration and development company in the United Kingdom, Cyprus, South Africa, and Tanzania. The company primarily explores for nickel, platinum group metals, copper, and gold deposits. It holds 65% interest in the Haneti project covering an area of approximately 5,000 square kilometers located in central Tanzania; and Blyvoor Tailings project located in South Africa.

