Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Increases Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Price Target to C$159.00

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BMO) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from C$149.00 to C$159.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 30.94% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on BMO. Cormark increased their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$156.00 to C$157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$142.00 to C$143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$152.50 to C$150.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$156.00 target price on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of Montreal currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$151.38.

Bank of Montreal Price Performance

BMO stock opened at C$121.43 on Tuesday. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of C$118.79 and a 12 month high of C$154.47. The firm has a market cap of C$81.89 billion and a PE ratio of 7.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$126.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$135.05.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

