Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Keyera Corp. (OTCMKTS:KEYUF – Get Rating) fell 1.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $23.71 and last traded at $23.80. 1,120 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 8,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on KEYUF. Raymond James raised shares of Keyera from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Keyera from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Keyera from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.78.

Get Keyera alerts:

Keyera Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.73.

About Keyera

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. The company operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Keyera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keyera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.