KickToken Trading 3.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (KICK)

KickToken (KICK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. One KickToken coin can now be purchased for $0.0066 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. KickToken has a total market cap of $817,983.22 and $164,019.00 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, KickToken has traded down 3.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KickToken Coin Profile

KickToken is a coin. Its launch date was July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 123,160,608 coins. The Reddit community for KickToken is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for KickToken is medium.com/@kickecosystem. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform. KickToken’s official website is www.kickico.com.

Buying and Selling KickToken

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken is a cryptocurrency that will be accepted and used by the projects that are launched on the KICK ECOSYSTEMplatform (as well as by all its partners). KICK will be primarily used as a payment method on the platform. KICK ECOSYSTEM takes half the commission (4%) of ICO campaigns launched in their tokens to the KICKONOMY fund. KickToken can't be mined by users and are instead emitted during the fundraising process – whenever somebody contributes to the campaign directly to the smart contract address, new KickCoins are minted and sent to the address, from which the payment in ETH was made. “

