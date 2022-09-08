Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC lessened its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,892 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $5,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 74.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $127.44 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.79. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $117.32 and a fifty-two week high of $145.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $133.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.70.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 249.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.71%.

KMB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.14.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

