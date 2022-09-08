Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) & Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ) Head-To-Head Review

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) and Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Kinross Gold has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vista Gold has a beta of 1.34, indicating that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kinross Gold and Vista Gold’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kinross Gold $3.73 billion 1.19 $221.20 million ($0.48) -7.13 Vista Gold N/A N/A -$15.24 million ($0.11) -5.14

Analyst Ratings

Kinross Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Vista Gold. Kinross Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vista Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Kinross Gold and Vista Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kinross Gold 0 3 6 0 2.67 Vista Gold 0 0 1 0 3.00

Kinross Gold currently has a consensus target price of $7.50, indicating a potential upside of 119.30%. Vista Gold has a consensus target price of $2.25, indicating a potential upside of 298.30%. Given Vista Gold’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Vista Gold is more favorable than Kinross Gold.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

55.0% of Kinross Gold shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.5% of Vista Gold shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Kinross Gold shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.8% of Vista Gold shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Kinross Gold and Vista Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kinross Gold -18.36% 4.59% 2.80% Vista Gold N/A -82.52% -74.19%

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver. Kinross Gold Corporation was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Vista Gold

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is the Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory. Vista Gold Corp. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

