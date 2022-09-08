Kion Group (FRA:KGX) Given a €40.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Kion Group (FRA:KGX – Get Rating) has been given a €40.00 ($40.82) price target by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.24% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a €75.00 ($76.53) target price on Kion Group in a report on Friday, July 29th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €77.00 ($78.57) target price on Kion Group in a report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley set a €63.00 ($64.29) target price on Kion Group in a report on Monday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €58.00 ($59.18) target price on Kion Group in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €68.00 ($69.39) target price on Kion Group in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Kion Group Stock Performance

FRA KGX traded down €0.78 ($0.80) on Thursday, reaching €37.30 ($38.06). The stock had a trading volume of 311,335 shares. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €42.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of €51.07. Kion Group has a 1-year low of €57.87 ($59.05) and a 1-year high of €81.82 ($83.49).

About Kion Group

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklift and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.

