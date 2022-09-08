Kira Network (KEX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $785,601.38

Kira Network (KEX) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 8th. One Kira Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0627 or 0.00000316 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kira Network has a total market capitalization of $785,601.38 and approximately $179,552.00 worth of Kira Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Kira Network has traded down 16.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 66.6% against the dollar and now trades at $216.49 or 0.01091588 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002455 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $167.82 or 0.00846208 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00017100 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00021633 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000311 BTC.

About Kira Network

Kira Network’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,532,083 coins. Kira Network’s official Twitter account is @kexcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Kira Network is kiracore.com. Kira Network’s official message board is medium.com/kira-core.

Kira Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KexCoins are cryptocurrency tokens issued to participants via the crowd fund. Those funds are then used to buy in the student investment property market which bring reliable returns. Kexcoin intention is to dramatically speed up the process of raising money to purchase student investment properties. Participants from all around the world will be able to participate in this process receiving a guaranteed buy back and burn policy on the finite supply of coinage created. As these properties generate rental profits we will begin buying back KexCoins from participants and then destroying them, thus raising the value of all remaining KexCoins. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kira Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kira Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kira Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

