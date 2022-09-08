Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC Buys 4,640 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,640 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF makes up about 1.1% of Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,130,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,438,000 after purchasing an additional 790,896 shares during the period. Matson Money. Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 3,416,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,664,000 after purchasing an additional 233,331 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,679,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,728,000 after acquiring an additional 126,520 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,567,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,019,000 after purchasing an additional 41,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,403,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,555,000 after buying an additional 109,702 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SCZ traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $53.55. The company had a trading volume of 12,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,932,171. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.98. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.08 and a fifty-two week high of $79.06.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

