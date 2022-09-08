Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC Decreases Position in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB)

Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC cut its position in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 43,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,550 shares during the period. iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 0.6% of Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC owned about 0.17% of iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IGLB. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,884,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,762,000 after purchasing an additional 112,770 shares during the last quarter. NYL Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 755,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,372,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,128,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 296,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,182,000 after buying an additional 15,114 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 227,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,797,000 after buying an additional 11,377 shares during the period.

iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IGLB traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $52.11. 3,059 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 602,320. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.28. iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.95 and a 52 week high of $72.10.

