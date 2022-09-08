Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC Has $1.47 Million Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,640 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF makes up about 0.3% of Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $1,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IUSB. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 331,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,435,000 after purchasing an additional 44,661 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 395,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,610,000 after purchasing an additional 99,607 shares during the last quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 72,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,594,000 after acquiring an additional 8,684 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 13,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSB traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $46.23. 13,919 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,189,856. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.93. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $45.68 and a 12 month high of $53.95.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.099 per share. This is an increase from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st.

