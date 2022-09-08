Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC Sells 2,654 Shares of iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IBHD)

Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IBHD – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,654 shares during the quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC owned 0.65% of iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBHD. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Headinvest LLC boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 13,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 630.6% in the fourth quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 77,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 66,778 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 2,817.6% in the first quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 5,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 5,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 58.3% in the first quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 19,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 7,122 shares in the last quarter.

iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.86. The company had a trading volume of 909 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,234. iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF has a 12 month low of $22.07 and a 12 month high of $24.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.08.

