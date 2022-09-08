Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC Sells 720 Shares of JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JPMB)

Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC decreased its position in JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JPMB – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 720 shares during the quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Hoylecohen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,074,000.

JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA JPMB traded up $0.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $38.84. 1,623 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,742. JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.90 and a fifty-two week high of $50.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.50.

