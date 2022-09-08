Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.20.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PHG shares. UBS Group raised Koninklijke Philips from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays dropped their target price on Koninklijke Philips from €45.00 ($45.92) to €39.00 ($39.80) in a report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Koninklijke Philips from €21.30 ($21.73) to €18.80 ($19.18) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Koninklijke Philips from €25.00 ($25.51) to €24.00 ($24.49) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Institutional Trading of Koninklijke Philips

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Koninklijke Philips during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Koninklijke Philips during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Koninklijke Philips during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Koninklijke Philips by 606.8% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Koninklijke Philips during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. 14.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Koninklijke Philips Trading Up 2.5 %

About Koninklijke Philips

Shares of NYSE PHG opened at $17.43 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Koninklijke Philips has a 1-year low of $16.13 and a 1-year high of $48.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.96.

(Get Rating)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT) systems, X-ray systems, and detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; integrated interventional systems; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.