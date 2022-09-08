Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Lifted to Neutral at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on PHG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Koninklijke Philips from €25.00 ($25.51) to €24.00 ($24.49) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Koninklijke Philips from €21.30 ($21.73) to €18.80 ($19.18) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Koninklijke Philips from €45.00 ($45.92) to €39.00 ($39.80) in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded Koninklijke Philips from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.76.

Koninklijke Philips Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PHG opened at $17.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Koninklijke Philips has a 12 month low of $16.13 and a 12 month high of $48.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a PE ratio of 4.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.84.

Institutional Trading of Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,303,903 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $844,622,000 after purchasing an additional 5,280,066 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,245,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,744 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,030,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,242 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,515,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $168,373,000 after purchasing an additional 618,145 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,430,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.26% of the company’s stock.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT) systems, X-ray systems, and detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; integrated interventional systems; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

