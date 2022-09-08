Koninklijke Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $21.30

Shares of Koninklijke Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $21.30 and last traded at $21.34, with a volume of 250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.94.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Koninklijke Vopak from €37.40 ($38.16) to €30.00 ($30.61) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st.
Koninklijke Vopak Trading Down 2.7 %
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.
Koninklijke Vopak Company Profile
Koninklijke Vopak N.V., an independent tank storage company, stores and handles liquid chemicals, gases and LNG, oil products, biofuels, and vegetable oils worldwide. It owns and operates specialized facilities, including tanks, jetties, truck loading stations, and pipelines. The company operates 73 terminals in 23 countries with a storage capacity of 36.2 million cubic meters.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Koninklijke Vopak (VOPKY)
- Does Enphase Energy Have the Juice to Keep Powering Higher?
- The One Hydrogen Fuel Cell Stock To Rule Them All
- These Two Undervalued Stocks Are Ready To Rocket Higher
- GameStop Stock Just Flashed A Buy Signal
- Are Hidden Gems Lurking Among Chemical & Fertilizer Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Vopak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Vopak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.