Koninklijke Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $21.30

Shares of Koninklijke Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $21.30 and last traded at $21.34, with a volume of 250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Koninklijke Vopak from €37.40 ($38.16) to €30.00 ($30.61) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st.

Koninklijke Vopak Trading Down 2.7 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Koninklijke Vopak Company Profile

Koninklijke Vopak N.V., an independent tank storage company, stores and handles liquid chemicals, gases and LNG, oil products, biofuels, and vegetable oils worldwide. It owns and operates specialized facilities, including tanks, jetties, truck loading stations, and pipelines. The company operates 73 terminals in 23 countries with a storage capacity of 36.2 million cubic meters.

Further Reading

