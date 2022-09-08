Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.34-$1.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on KFY. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Korn Ferry from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Korn Ferry from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Korn Ferry from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

Get Korn Ferry alerts:

Korn Ferry Stock Down 3.5 %

NYSE:KFY traded down $1.89 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $51.35. 678,492 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 349,944. Korn Ferry has a twelve month low of $51.08 and a twelve month high of $84.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.19 and a 200 day moving average of $61.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.41.

Korn Ferry Dividend Announcement

Korn Ferry ( NYSE:KFY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $695.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.04 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Korn Ferry will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is 10.02%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 4.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 51,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 10,248 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Korn Ferry by 1.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 151,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,816,000 after buying an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Korn Ferry by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,381,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $544,312,000 after buying an additional 28,155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.