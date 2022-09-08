Kumba Iron Ore (OTCMKTS:KIROY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $6.97

Kumba Iron Ore Limited (OTCMKTS:KIROY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.97 and last traded at $7.44, with a volume of 6847 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.24.
Kumba Iron Ore Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.34.
Kumba Iron Ore Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $0.4319 dividend. This represents a yield of 9.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th.
Kumba Iron Ore Company Profile
Kumba Iron Ore Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, extraction, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and shipping of iron ore primarily in South Africa. It produces iron ore at Sishen and Kolomela mines in the Northern Cape Province. The company also operates a port in Saldanha Bay in the Western Cape Province.
