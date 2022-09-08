L1 Long Short Fund Limited (ASX:LSF) Increases Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

L1 Long Short Fund Limited (ASX:LSF – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Thursday, September 8th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share on Thursday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, September 11th. This is a positive change from L1 Long Short Fund’s previous final dividend of $0.03.
In other L1 Long Short Fund news, insider Mark Landau acquired 184,889 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$2.54 ($1.77) per share, for a total transaction of A$469,248.28 ($328,145.65). In other news, insider Raphael Lamm purchased 104,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$2.54 ($1.78) per share, with a total value of A$266,214.15 ($186,163.74). Also, insider Mark Landau purchased 184,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$2.54 ($1.77) per share, for a total transaction of A$469,248.28 ($328,145.65). Insiders acquired 386,739 shares of company stock worth $984,558 over the last three months.
