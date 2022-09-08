L1 Long Short Fund Limited (ASX:LSF) Increases Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

L1 Long Short Fund Limited (ASX:LSF – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Thursday, September 8th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share on Thursday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, September 11th. This is a positive change from L1 Long Short Fund’s previous final dividend of $0.03.

In other L1 Long Short Fund news, insider Mark Landau acquired 184,889 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$2.54 ($1.77) per share, for a total transaction of A$469,248.28 ($328,145.65). In other news, insider Raphael Lamm purchased 104,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$2.54 ($1.78) per share, with a total value of A$266,214.15 ($186,163.74). Also, insider Mark Landau purchased 184,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$2.54 ($1.77) per share, for a total transaction of A$469,248.28 ($328,145.65). Insiders acquired 386,739 shares of company stock worth $984,558 over the last three months.

L1 Long Short Fund Limited is a equity fund launched and managed by L1 Capital Pty Ltd. The fund investments predominantly in Australian and New Zealand securities. It employs long and short strategy to make its investments. The fund employs bottom up approach to make its investments. It is was formed in September 2014 and is domiciled in Australia.

