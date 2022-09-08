L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Bought by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 93.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,376 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,922 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $4,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LHX. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 296.9% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 317.1% during the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

L3Harris Technologies Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE LHX traded down $1.47 on Thursday, reaching $231.68. The stock had a trading volume of 7,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 833,490. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.71 and a 12-month high of $279.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $233.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.95.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 11.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.91.

Insider Transactions at L3Harris Technologies

In other news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 8,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total transaction of $2,026,858.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,644,693.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,914,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 8,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total transaction of $2,026,858.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,644,693.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,518 shares of company stock valued at $5,626,858. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

